Vim School

Welcome to Vim School !

The goal of this website is to help you learn Vim and get comfortable with this flexible and efficient text editor in a simple and straightforward way.

What is Vim?

Vim is a modern, flexible and powerful text editor that can be used to create and edit text efficiently. Vim is particulary suited for software developers/programmers and systems administrators, as it offers a number of features that can help automate their workflow, increasing the productivity.

Vim stands for Vi Improved as Vim originated from the famous “vi” text editor which was created in the 1970s for the original UNIX operating system.

Vim shares the same principles as “vi” and leaning the basic Vim commands and workflow will allow you to use “vi” as well should you encounter it. This is useful as, in general, some clone of “vi” is available in all UNIX like operating system such as Linux, BSD’s and MacOS.

Vim extends the basic “vi” functionality with additional features, such as:

Undo

Search and replace

Syntax highlighting

Folding

Extensibility through plugins

and more !

So, if you are interested, jump to the first section and happy leaning!

Contributing

Feedback, suggestions and contributions are welcome! If you would like to contribute to this project, please check the github repo. Create an issue or fork us and submit your PR! Thank you!

